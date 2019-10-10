The very first words in Thornton Wilder’s script for his famous play “Our Town” are: “no curtain, no scenery.”
So it was on the almost blank stage of the VK Garage Theater that one of America’s most iconic theater pieces enjoyed a successful opening weekend in a production presented by Playhouse 2000, according to a press release from Playhouse 2000. Performances will continue this weekend and next.
Despite being written more than 80 years ago, “Our Town” remains remarkably relevant to modern concerns, and this production highlights the timeless nature of the script, states the press release.
“Our Town” tells a gentle story of life in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, in the early years of the twentieth century. In three acts, playwright Wilder guides his audience through “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage,” and finally, “Death and Eternity.”
Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Edward Albee famously called “Our Town” “the greatest American play ever written.” It won a Pulitzer in its own right for Wilder, and he later deemed it his favorite of his own works.
Performances are slated to continue through October 20th in the VK Garage Theater. Showtimes are 7:30 Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees at 2:30 on Sundays through Oct. 20.
General admission tickets are $22, and reservations — which are recommended because of the intimate nature of the VK Garage Theater — can be made by calling 830-896-9393 or online at www.playhouse2000.com. Note that convenience fees apply to online orders.
The VK Garage is at 305 Washington St. and is part of The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts managed on behalf of the city of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000 Inc.
