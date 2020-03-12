The Kerrville Art Club held an awards ceremony during a reception for its Judged Art Exhibition on Feb. 29.
With 78 entries, there were many tough choices for the judge, Ben Beckendorff of Beckendorff Gallery in Fredericksburg.
Artworks were judged according to genre instead of art medium. Five categories of competition included portrait/figure, landscape/cityscape, animal/wildlife, still life/floral, and, abstract/non-representational.
Winners in each category were awarded first, second, third and honorable mention ribbons. Additional honorable mention ribbons were extraneously awarded as well.
First place recognition in portrait/figure went to Dr. Matthew Smolin for his painting “Like Father Like Son.”
Landscape/cityscape honors went to Donald Savoie for “The Other Side.”
Jeff McDaniel captured the animal/wildlife award for his “Playing Hard to Get” painting.
Still/life floral first place went to Lynn Lindley for her “Five Perfect Pears.”
The abstract/non-representational painting “Music, Music, Music” by Martin Noyd was chosen as best in its genre.
In every KAC judged or juried show, a “Best of Show” is always chosen. This year, the honor went to Anita Rollo for a watercolor painting titled “Spring Trumpets.” The judge’s comments on this artwork were: “Great colors, composition, balance, subject matter, light contrast. Really nice piece.”
All award ribbons are attached to the artworks for viewing through the end of the exhibition on March 28 at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St.
Admission to the KACC is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
