The Kerrville Open Pro Rodeo will this year benefit the Hill Country Crisis Council. The event will be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center starting at 8 p.m. July 9-10.
The rodeo will feature mutton busting and a calf scramble with Kids Night each evening for 8 years old and younger. Admission is free, and a hot dog and drink will be provided for each child.
