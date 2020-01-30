Anyone wishing to experience a medieval marketplace in the Hill Country can still attend the final weekend of the Kerrville Renaissance Festival this Saturday and Sunday. The fourth annual event takes place at River Star Arts and Events Park in Kerrville, 4000 Riverside Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
Prices are $14.95 for adults and $9.95 for children 5-12; children 4 and younger are free. Details on pricing, attractions, times, reservations and online tickets are available at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com or by calling 214-632-5766. Parking is free.
For the second weekend, the theme will be “time travelers.” Guests are encouraged to come in costume from another time period and participate in contests to pick the best outfits.
Visitors will enjoy a variety of entertainment on seven stages, including jugglers, dancers, magicians, musicians and storytellers.
The market features dozens of crafters demonstrating and sharing henna art, glassblowing, leatherwork, body painting, woodworking jewelry, clothing and accessories.
Also demonstrating are members of a Viking camp and battle group, musketeers and dance troupes. Last Chance Forever will present sessions with their birds of prey.
The food court will dish out hot treats such as funnel cake, cinnamon roasted nuts, chocolate-covered cheesecake, fresh donuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, deep-fried caramel apples, deep-fried Oreos and deep-fried pecan pie. There will be plenty of beer and soft drinks available for revelers.
Complete and current daily schedules are posted online at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com.
The event is offered by Hill Country Festivals, and helps provide support to several local nonprofit organizations.
