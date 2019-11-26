The Four C Notes, considered the premier tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will appear at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
This show is “Seasons Greetings: The Very Best of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons,” and will also feature rock and roll holiday favorites from groups such as The Drifters, The Eagles, Dion and many more.
Tickets may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393 or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com.
Tickets also are available at the Kerrville Visitors Center, 2108 Sidney Baker St.
Ticket prices start at $25, with best seats just $45. All students and children receive a 40% discount.
“The Cailloux Performances are designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences,” a spokesman for the theater said in a press release.
The final two shows in the season schedule will be:
Feb. 14: One Night In Memphis
March 21: Celtic Angels Ireland
