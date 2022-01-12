Celebrating the roots of rock ’n’ roll

One of the Hill Country’s favorite concerts is coming back to the Cailloux Theater. The New Buddy Holly Band returns to relive the roots of rock and roll at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
Since getting together on the stage of Ingram’s Point Theatre 11 years ago, The New Buddy Holly Band has earned a reputation for high-energy shows that celebrate their namesake and all the pioneers in rock and roll from the ’50s and early ’60s.
