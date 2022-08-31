Rehearsing a scene from the upcoming production of “Leading Ladies” are, from left, Jared Stephens as Leo, Derek Meier as Jack and Megan Ellisore as Meg. The farce will open Sept. 16 at the Cailloux Theater.
Courtesy
Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s community theater, is planning another spectacular production for the stage of the Cailloux Theater. Ken Ludwig’s hilarious farce, “Leading Ladies,” will open Friday, Sept. 16.
“Leading Ladies” tells the fast-paced tale of Jack and Leo, two tired thespians traipsing through the U.S. on an ill-fated Shakespearean tour when they stumble onto a scheme to portray two long-lost relatives of an aging dowager to scam the inheritance she has offered.
