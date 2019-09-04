For the first time in the United States, the Four Italian Tenors will present the “greatest tenor arias and songs of all time” in concert at Kerrville’s Cailloux Theater at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Four Italian Tenors will perform Italy’s most famous arias from favorite operas, including Verdi’s “La Donna e Mobile” from Rigoletto and Puccini’s “Nessum Dorma” from Turandot, as well as songs such as “O Sole Mio,” “Volare” and “Ave Maria.”
Their program, “Viva Italia,” is an homage to famous tenors of the Italian stage, including Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti.
The four Italian singers represent the pinnacle of Italy’s acclaimed tradition of opera performers.
Alessandro D’Acrissa graduated with honors in opera singing at the Conservatory of Cosenza. He has performed classic roles including Pinkerton in Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly,” and Verdi’s Falstaff.
Federico Serra began his formal opera studies at 17, debuted at the Donizetti Theater and performed with the Verona Philharmonic.
Federico Parisi won “The Youngest Tenor of Italy” award and the “Città di Taormina” prize. He has performed concerts throughout Sicily and hosts a television program.
Roberto Cresca has performed in Rome and Paris to wide acclaim. He won the European Union Contest of Spoleto and has recorded the most famous tenor arias.
Tickets may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393, visiting www.CaillouxTheater.com, or visiting the chamber of commerce at 1700 Sidney Baker St.
Prices start at $25, with best seats just $45. All students and children receive a 40 percent discount. The Cailloux Theater is located at 910 Main St. Parking is free.
This is the first of six Cailloux Performances, designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
The complete Cailloux Performances, schedule:
• Sept. 8: —Four Italian Tenors
• Oct. 19: A New World Record, Tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra
• Nov. 16: John Davidson
• Dec. 7: The Four C Notes
• Feb. 14, 2020: One Night In Memphis
• March 21, 2020: Celtic Angels Ireland
More information is available at www.CaillouxTheater.com.
