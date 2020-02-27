Hill Country Swap Meet and Kerr County Market Days will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 E. Texas Highway 27.
The event will feature 125 booths of furniture, kitchen and household items, tools, clothes, handcrafted and estate jewelry, toys, books, stained glass, collectibles, vintage postcards, stamps, jams and jellies and more.
Concessions will be offered. Admission is free.
For info, call 830-370-3614 or 830-459-6198.
