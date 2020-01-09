BOERNE — The curtain will open at Boerne Champion auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, for a two-hour show by Voctave.
The 11-voice ensemble will fill the evening with fan favorites.
Hailing from central Florida, the members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. The group has performed with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award recipients, including Sandy Patty, Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps and Jody McBrayer.
With multiple No. 1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, Vocatave has also ranked in the Top 25 on Billboard Magazine’s charts.
The ensemble members include sopranos Tiffany Coburn and Kate Lott; altos Ashley Espinoza, Chrystal Johnson and Sarah Whittemore; tenors Jamey Ray, Tony De Rosa and E.J. Cardona; and basses J.C. Fullerton, Kurt von Schmittou and Karl Hudson.
The extensive list of accolades for each performer includes The Boston Pops, Kennedy Center, Olympic ceremonies, National Anthem at several professional sporting events, Lee Greenwood-Loretta Lynn-Wynona Judd, Broadway, London Symphony Orchestra — and the list goes on and on. The common thread: Each person is a vocalist with Walt Disney Entertainment. Their voices are heard in every Disney theme park in the world.
As part of the Boerne Performing Arts FOR KIDS program, Voctave will present a special student outreach show during school hours, which will afford the opportunity for 1,000 local fourth grade students to experience this performing arts event at no cost to the students.
The GVTC Foundation, Lone Star Properties, Sonora Bank and the city of Boerne are partnering with Boerne Performing Arts to present world-class performing arts in Kendall County.
For a sneak preview of Voctave, visit www.boerneperformingarts.com, where the online service is also available for purchasing tickets for this and all Boerne Performing Arts events.
Tickets ($20-$60) are also available at the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce; online at www.BoernePerformingArts.com; and phone requests may be made at 830-331-9079.
