Irena Taylor, an artist from San Antonio, will offer a free painting demonstration at PTBT Productions Fine Arts Studio, 211-A Old Ingram Loop, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21.
Taylor taught at the Coppini Academy of Fine Art in San Antonio for many years and continues to produce paintings and have shows in galleries in the area.
Joan C. Bryson, PTBT owner/director, has had Taylor’s work on display and for sale in her studio and has been friends and willing to promote Taylor’s work for many years.
April 23-25, California artist Carol Engles will offer three painting workshops. They will be done via Skype from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with a lunch break from noon to
2 p.m.
The cost will be $150 per workshop, or $400 for all three. Lunch is included in the cost. The lunch time can be less if agreed to by the students and will be at Fresh & Fit on Old Ingram Loop.
Contact Bryson at jcbryson@gmail.com to sign up. An outline for the workshops and any further needed information will be provided.
