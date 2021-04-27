Registration is now open for the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s yearly Youth Art Camp, which will begin Monday, June 28. 

“The camp provides a curriculum of creative, process-based art education to children ages 4 and up,” said Rosanne Thrall, director of visual arts at HCAF. Tuition is $125 per camper and an additional $100 to register a sibling.

