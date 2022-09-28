Halloween season kicks off with free showing of ‘Hotel Transylvania’

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Movies in the Park” Halloween series will kick off at dark on Saturday, Oct. 1, weather permitting, at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. The first film in the Halloween series will be the animated “Hotel Transylvania,” rated PG.
“Bring the family, something to sit on and some bug spray for an outdoor evening,” a spokesperson for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release. “To enhance your movie experience, the Kerr County Women’s Chamber will sell concessions at both of these events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.