Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills will present its annual POPS concert “Out of This World: Music of the Cosmos” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St. The event will be preceded by a wine reception in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.
The musical program will feature many movie themes that are “thrilling orchestral pieces,” according to Gene Dowdy, conductor and artistic director.
“The Symphony of the Hills will ring in the New Year with a tremendously energetic and inspiring pops concert featuring music inspired by the cosmos,” Dowdy said. “Some of the most thrilling orchestral music is inspired and influenced by other worlds outside of our own, and even parallel worlds from other dimensions.”
That program includes:
• “Thus Spake Zarathustra (2001: A Space Odyssey),” Richard Strauss
• Highlights from “Wicked,” Stephen Schwartz
• The Complete Harry Potter, John Williams
• “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Suite,” Howard Leslie Shore
• Theme from “Jurassic Park: The Lost World,” John Williams
• “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” Arlen/Sayre
• Selections from “Apollo 13,” James Horner
• “Jupiter” from “The Planets,” Gustav Holst
Individual concert tickets are available for this and all remaining concerts. For information, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org, call 830-792-7469 or email info@symphonyofthehills.org.
Tickets also can be purchased from the box office prior to the concert.
This concert is sponsored by Cecil Atkission Motors.
Symphony of the Hills concerts are funded through season ticket sales, corporate and individual donations, grants and other assistance and program advertising.
Orchestra musicians come from the Hill Country area and include professionals, Schreiner University faculty and advanced music students.
UPCOMING CONCERTS:
Feb. 27: Chopin and Friends: Romantic Genius
April 23: Beethoven and Other Olympians
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.