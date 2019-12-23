Camerata San Antonio will peform “Unabashed,” unabashedly romantic works by Robert Schumann and August Klughardt, in Boerne at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 3, and in Kerrville at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan 4.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for students, and can be purchased in advance at
www.cameratasa.org. Tickets also will be available at the door.
This performance marks the return of all four string players to this popular series, plus pianist Viktor Valkov, who will be featured on Klughardt’s Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 43.
“When a musician puts forth a work that is as unknown as Klughardt, you are putting yourself out there to champion a work,” said Ken Freudigman, cellist. “This piano quintet is romantic in its style, so we wanted to pair it with Schumann’s String Quartet No. 3 In A Major.”
The Grammy Award-nominated Classical Music Chamber presents five concert programs per season in San Antonio, Kerrville and Boerne.
The ensemble includes Matthew Zerweck and Anastasia Parker, violin; Emily Freudigman, viola; Ken Freudigman, cello; and Viktor Valkov, piano.
The final season concert is “Blueprint,” featuring Beethoven, set for 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21 in Kerrville and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22 in Boerne.
Kerrville performances are at the Rodman Steele Recital Hall in Junkin Worship Center on the Schreiner University campus, 2100 Memorial Blvd.
Boerne concerts are in First United Methodist Church, 205 James St.
Ticket information, complete concert schedule and programs online at cameratasa.org.
