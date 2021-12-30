The Mesquite Ramblers will provide a mix of old-school country, rock ’n’ roll and blues for revelers at Friday night’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade at Gravity Check Saloon and Arena, 3979 Bandera Highway. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a buffet dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. and snacks after 10 p.m. The band will take the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $40 per couple, $25 for individuals and are limited. For details, call 830-634-3075 or visit www.gravitychecksaloonandarena.com.
A bartender mixes drinks for a newly married couple during a recent wedding at Moon Shadow Haven. Moon Shadow Haven, 118 Creekridge Trail in Mountain Home, will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
The event will feature food, music and dancing. There will be beer, wine margaritas and snacks, and guests are invited to BYOB, although all alcohol must be served by the bartenders on staff. There is no cover charge, but donations are encouraged and will go to the Hill Country Youth Ranch. The party is for revelers age 21 and older, and the attire is “Hill Country chic.” For more information on Moon Shadow Haven, visit www.moonshadowhaven.com or call 830-745-4454. To RSVP for the party, visit http://evite.me/WpkNZJxfp8.
