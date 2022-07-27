The Presley Project brings the King to Kerrville

Jerry Griffin leads The Presley Project, an Austin-based band that specializes in recreating the music of Elvis’ Vegas years, but without the sideburns or jumpsuits. They’ll appear at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Playhouse 2000 will wrap up the summer entertainment season with a repeat appearance by Austin’s The Presley Project, which played to enthusiastic Cailloux Theater audiences last summer.
Led by singer-arranger Jerry Griffin, The Presley Project is committed to the music of Elvis Presley, emphasizing the Las Vegas years. Their show focuses on the style and arrangements that audiences would have heard from Elvis and the Taking Care of Business Band in the 1970s.
