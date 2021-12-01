4 Freshmen bring jazz vocal hits to local stage

The Four Freshmen will bring their hits from the past 73 years, along with some holiday tunes, to the local stage when they perform Friday night at the Cailloux Theater.

The Four Freshmen, “four regular guys who just love what we do,” will sing their jazz vocal hits from seven decades of performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.

“We will run the gamut in 90 minutes and take you through 73 years of music,” said member Bob Ferreira. “We’ll pay homage to the original members, but also mix in holiday inspired tunes. You’re sure to have fun.”

