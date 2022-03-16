The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host the Shrouded in Mystery Book Club at noon Thursday, March 17. The group will gather in the library meeting room to discuss “The Stranger Diaries,” by Elly Griffiths.
For more information on this club or other book groups, call the library reference desk at 830-258-1274 or visit the city’s webpage at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
