FREDERICKSBURG — Auditions for Fredericksburg Theater Company’s “Mary Poppins” have been extended and will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Only actors age 18 and older are requested for this audition.
