Four young singers from Rome will perform in Kerrville as part of the group’s first tour of the United States. The Four Italian Tenors present “Viva Italia” at the Cailloux Theater at 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
“This show fits our focus on finding performances that people in this area might not get the opportunity to see otherwise,” said Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Playhouse 2000 and the Cailloux Theater. “It is a rare opportunity for Kerrville’s opera lovers to experience the newest generation of world-class tenors.”
The four young singers are Alessandro D’Acrissa, Federico Serra, Federico Parisi and Roberto Cresca. Their show — “Viva Italia” — pays homage to other famous tenors of the Italian stage, including Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti.
The show includes the greatest tenor arias and songs of all time in arrangements created just for U.S. audiences. While the concert is not for opera lovers only, highlights include “Una Furtiva Lagrima” from Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore,” Verdi’s famous “Questa o Quella” and “La Donna e Mobile” from “Rigoletto” and “Nessun Dorma” from Pucinni’s “Turandot.” A sample of the quartet’s performance is posted on YouTube at youtu.be/jxz6EKZpfAo.
Tickets may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Tickets are also available at the Kerrvill eConvention and Visitor’s Bureau, 2108 Sidney Baker St.
Prices start at $25, with best seats $45. All students and children receive a 40 percent discount. The Cailloux Theater is at 910 Main St. Parking is free.
The Four Italian Tenors is the first of six Cailloux Performances, designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences, according to Brown.
The complete schedule:
Sept. 8: Four Italian Tenors
Oct. 19: A New World Record, Tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra
Nov. 16: John Davidson
Dec. 7: The Four C Notes
Feb. 14, 2020: One Night In Memphis
March 21, 2020: Celtic Angels Ireland
More information is available at www.CaillouxTheater.com.
