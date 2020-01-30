Schreiner University will welcome Lorraine LeMon, executive director and founder of Art2Heart, for the kickoff of the 2020 Coffeehouse Music Series.
The 2020 Coffeehouse series will begin Feb. 5 in the Lion’s Den in the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center at Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd.
An open mic — which the community is invited to participate in — will begin at 7 p.m., and the concert with LeMon will follow.
“If you are interested in signing up for the open mic, please arrive early to get registered,” a spokesman for the event said in a press release.
This event is free and open to the public.
LeMon has been featured at several coffeehouse events, sharing motivation and music.
“She is passionate about singing, performing, inspiring and motivating,” the Schreiner spokesman said in the press release. “LeMon’s program, Art2Heart, is dedicated to helping young people discover their place in the world.”
February is Black History Month, an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history.
“LeMon is a Kerrville gem, and we are delighted to have her share her journey,” the spokesman said.
The Texas Music Coffeehouse series is sponsored by the Schreiner University Department of English, Humanities Division, Chi Phi and Chartwell’s.
Upcoming Coffeehouse events will including Kondrad Wert and The Big Seed on Wednesday, March 4, as well as the performance of Spoken Word and Sigma Tau Delta on Wednesday, April 1.
For more information about the Texas Music Coffeehouse series, contact Kathleen Hudson, director of Texas Heritage and professor of English at Schreiner, at khudson@schreiner.edu or by phone 830-792-7409.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.