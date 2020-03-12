The Kerrville Art Club will meet March 17 in the Forum Room at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St.
The doors will open at 12:30 p.m., with the meeting at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
This month’s guest artist will be Chuck Mauldin from Fredericksburg. He is a member of the Louisiana Watercolor Society, the Plein Air Artists of Colorado and recently became a member of the Oil Painters of America.
Although a PhD chemist, Mauldin has been painting since the age of 12. Since retiring as a research chemist for ExxonMobil in Louisiana, he now paints full time. He chooses to depict landscapes enriched with cows, cowboys and Native Americans.
Understanding that what he does is challenging, Mauldin seeks personal triumph in achieving what he sets out to accomplish. Besides teaching art classes, he also exhibits at and is represented by R.S. Hanna Gallery in Fredericksburg, Lee-Burch Studio Gallery in Del Rio and Brookwood Gallery in Brookshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.