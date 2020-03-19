The Museum of Western Art is continuing to operate as scheduled.
“We know that guests who don’t feel like they should be in public will have the sense to stay home,” the spokesman said in a press release. He also noted that the museum reserves the right to make changes “as needed for the safety of our staff, volunteers and guests.”
The museum, at 1550 Bandera Highway, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Some events have been canceled or postponed.
For details, visit www.museumofwesternart.com or call 830-896-2553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.