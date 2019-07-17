The more than 70 participants in Playhouse 2000’s Youth Summer Musical Theater Camp are putting the finishing touches on their preparations to present Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast Jr.” at The Cailloux Theater later this month, and everyone is invited to enjoy the show.
The show features songs and story from the Disney animated movie presented in live action by young performers who have spent their summer learning all about how a major musical makes its way to the stage.
Under the leadership of P2K’s camp and stage director Sarah Distel, campers have worked on every aspect of the production, including creating props, sewing costumes, painting sets and, of course, singing, dancing and acting all the famous roles.
The cast includes Elyse Brooks as Belle, the book-loving young girl who trades her freedom for that of her father, played by Isaiah Brooks, who has been held captive by The Beast, performed by Keaton Mitchell.
The town he-man, Gaston, is played by Cruz Garcia, and is adored by the Silly Girls Caroline Daschel, Isa Barker, Camille Sheffield, and Lucy Cunningham, as well as his best friend, LeFou, played by Trinidad Laurenzi.
The Beast’s castle is inhabited by magically transformed household objects including Lumiere, the candlestick, played by Norah Distel, Cogsworth, the clock, played by Beth Cunningham, and the teapot, Mrs. Potts, played by Maya Garcia, who sings the show’s famous title song.
This is just a small sample of the cast; more than 50 other young people will appear on stage in famous numbers like “Be Our Guest,” “Belle” and “Kill The Beast.”
Instructors for the camp have included Michael Kahl, director of choirs for Schreiner University, as music irector, and Heather Cunningham, theater instructor at Hal Peterson and B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, as choreographer.
They have been assisted by two professional interns, whose work was made possible by a gift from George and Teri Stieren. Jillian Linton is a recent BFA graduate from Texas State University with experience in theater for young people and stage combat. James Burns, with a BA in theater from Stephen F. Austin University, will take his place as a full-time teacher of theater in Jacksonville this fall.
The instruction group has been rounded out by musical assistant Brandy Sander, accompanist Susan Matteson and high school assistants Elena Argil and Ella O’Donnell.
The show’s scenic elements have been coordinated by P2K technical director Nicholas Boland, who re-designed the set from elements created for P2K’s fall musical, “Footloose.” The highly specialized costumes have been designed by Jennifer Daschle.
Performances are scheduled for July 26, 27 and 28 in the Cailloux Theater. Friday and Saturday showtime is 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee will begin at 2:30 p.m.
The sale of tickets to see “Beauty & The Beast Jr.” helps defray the expenses related to presenting the Summer Musical Theater Camp, which is offered to students at a competitive cost. Adult tickets are $20, and children’s tickets are $10. All seating is general admission.
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling the box office at 830-896-9393 or online at www.caillouxtheater.com (convenience fees, which do not go to Playhouse 2000, apply to all online orders.)
The Cailloux Theater at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville is part of The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed on behalf of the city of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000 Inc.
Playhouse 2000 also offers programming that includes a five-show Community Theater Season, a full Youth Theater Program, the Young People’s Performances series of events offered free to school children, and the annual “Shakespeare In The Park” project. Details are available at www.playhouse2000.com.
