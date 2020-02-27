Schreiner University’s Spring Choir Concert is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St. Admission to the event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited.
The concert will feature a variety of styles and songs, such as “Jesus! Rex Admirabilis” by Palestrina; “Travelin’ Home,” a sacred harp tune; “In My Life” by The Beatles; and much more.
For information, contact Michael Kahl at mgkahl@schreiner.edu or 830-792-7417.
