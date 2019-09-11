A local bereavement support group is hosting a free concert this month featuring award-winning speaker, songwriter and recording artist Alan Pedersen.
As part of his Angels Across the USA Tour, Pedersen will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at First Presbyterian Church’s Family Life Center, 800 Jefferson St.
“We know music and song speak to our hearts with comfort and encouragement,” states a press release from the The Hill Country Compassionate Friends. “Alan Pederson is a bereaved parent who knows the bereaved parent’s journey. His words and music encourage those in grief from loss of a loved one. All are invited to this evening of song and encouraging words.”
The Angels Across the USA Tour is all about hope and is intended to reach out to those in grief, according to the press release.
Pederson’s 18-year-old daughter, Ashley, died in 2001. Since then, he has traveled to more than 1,500 cities speaking and playing his original music. Alan also successfully served four years as the executive director of The Compassionate Friends, the largest grief organization in the world.
“His inspirational message of hope and his music have resonated deeply with those facing a loss or adversity in their lives and have made him one of the most popular, in-demand presenters in the world on finding hope after loss,” states the press release.
Pedersen’s Angels Across the USA Tour will have him speaking and performing in more than 100 U.S. cities this year.
The tour is supported by hundreds of families and organizations who sponsor butterfly decals bearing the names and home towns of their loved ones who have died.
“These decals are lovingly placed on the Angels Across the USA van, which travels across the country,” states the press release.
The Family Life Center, where the concert will be, is behind the First Presbyterian Church. Enter from Earl Garrett Street.
For more information, call Sue Endsley at 830-928-7745.
The Compassionate Friends support group is open to all bereaved parents, grandparents, and those who give emotional support. The group meets on the fourth Tuesday of January though November at 6:30 p.m. in Ryan Hall at First Presbyterian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.