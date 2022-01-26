Box office opens for ‘Clue: The Musical’

In a scene from Fredericksburg Theater’s “Clue: The Musical,” suspects, from left, David Cummings as Professor Plum, Faith Reily as Mrs. Peacock, Jesirae Kesler as Miss Scarlet and Daniel Melton as Mrs. White, stand ready to murder Mr. Boddy (Michael Ruffin), seated. The show will run Feb. 11-27 at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG — The box office will open Monday at 9 a.m. for “Clue: The Musical.” The production opens Friday, Feb. 11, and will have nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South in Fredericksburg.
“Clue The Musical” was created by Peter DePietro, with music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci, and lyrics by Tom Chiodo. The production is based on the original Parker Brothers board game, and it concerns a murder at a mansion that is occupied by several suspects.
