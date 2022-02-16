HCAF’s new pottery show features works by artists from across state

Pottery and ceramics are featured in the new exhibit that opens Friday at the Hill Country Arts Foundation.

 Courtesy

INGRAM — The annual Hill Country Arts Foundation pottery show and sale opens Friday, Feb. 18, in the Duncan-McAshan Gallery, on the HCAF campus in Ingram. An artists reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on opening night.

This is the second year for the show that features artisans from across Texas. Ceramics on display include bowls, vases, jars, mugs, clocks, platters and plates as well as decorative wall art.

