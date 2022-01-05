One local group is working to make the world a better place one craft at a time.
Young crafters are invited to join library staff at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, and Thursday, Jan. 20, in the library meeting room to learn a new skill and help the community with Crafting for a Cause. This month’s craft is making crochet and felt cat toys for the animal shelter.
