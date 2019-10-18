When area fans of ’70s and ’80s-era Electric Light Orchestra sit down to hear A New World Record tribute band this Saturday, it will be a “rare opportunity” according to Nigel Holland.
“There are not that many ELO tribute bands because no one wants to put that much time into it,” said the keyboard player during a phone interview. “There is so much to the vocal harmonies, the phrasing, the string lines.”
Audience at this show will be privileged to see one of the very first performances by A New World Record. Holland, who boasts 40 years in the music business, has worked the past three years putting together this show. It is “the most work I have ever done.”
“Every chorus they change the harmonies; they use five-part harmonies, like the Beach Boys. They take the orchestral parts and make them very cerebral. That is the genius behind it. It is definitely not boring.”
Holland has prerecorded the string parts, yet the group still shows up with a string quartet for each live show. Twelve musicians will be on stage, but the effects make it sound like they are backed with a 32-piece orchestra.
“All the vocals are live, plus the live strings and instruments,” he said. “The attention to detail is unbelievable.”
Even in their short performance history, clubs and audiences are responding. Holland cites the high praise the band has earned from the world’s toughest critics–the sound crews.
“You can tell a good act by how the staff gets so excited,” he said. “The sound guys have heard all the tribute bands, and they tell us there is something magical about this.”
During ELO’s original 14-year period of active recording and touring, the group sold more ethan 50 million records and scored 15 Top 20 hits.
The concert highlights all the ELO hits, including “Evil Woman,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Turn to Stone,” “Telephone Line” and “Strange Magic.”
“This is really good,” Holland said of the show. “This thing is really, really good. We put so much into it. Come and listen. You are going to enjoy yourself for two hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.