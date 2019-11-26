Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills will celebrate the holidays with its concert “In the Spirit of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec 5, at Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St. The event will be preceded by a wine reception in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.
The Grand Symphony Chorus will join the orchestra to present seasonal masterworks. Holiday favorites will highlight Christmas and Hanukkah, capped with Vivaldi’s landmark “Gloria” for orchestra and chorus.
The musical program for the event will include:
• “Jingle Bells Forever,” arr., Robert W. Smith
• “March of the Toys,” from “Babes in Toyland,” Victor Herbert (1859-1924)
• “A Canadian Brass Christmas,” arr., Calvin Custer (1848 – 1956)
• Selected movements from “Gloria,” Antonio Lucio Vivaldi (1678 – 1741)
• “Many Moods of Christmas, Suite 1,” arr., Robert Shaw
Individual concert tickets are now available for all concerts in the symphony’s season. For information, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org, call 830-792-7469, or email info@symphonyofthehills.org. Tickets also can be purchased from the box office prior to the concert.
This concert is sponsored by James Avery Forging Hope.
Symphony of the Hills concerts are funded through season ticket sales, corporate and individual donations, grants and other assistance, and program advertising.
Orchestra musicians come from the Hill Country area and include professionals, Schreiner University faculty and advanced music students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.