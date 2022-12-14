Cailloux Performance Series continues in January with ZuZu African Acrobats

Celebrating 2,000 years of East African culture, ZuZu African Acrobats will offer their spectacular exhibition of amazing acrobatics, cultural dance and traditional music as the next offering in the Cailloux Performances series on Saturday, Jan. 21.

 Courtesy

The 2022-23 Cailloux Performances series, sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty, will continue in January with the spectacular ZuZu African Acrobats, visiting Kerrville from their home in Tanzania for a show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The ZuZu Acrobats are a Tanzanian troupe who base their performances on 2,000 years of history. They bring modern art and passion with them everywhere they go, celebrating their Bantu culture through jaw dropping acrobatics, live music, singing, dancing and more.

