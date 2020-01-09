The exhibition will run April 3 through June 13.
“Looks Like We’ll Just Have to Tighten Our Belts Again: the Art of Gene Zesch” will premiere on June 19 and run through Aug. 1, 2020.
Noted for his humorous look at the American West, Zesch’s works have been collected by top collectors around the country and have appeared in major museum collections around the world. President Lyndon B. Johnson was among Zesch’s earliest collectors.
“We are thrilled to include one of the most popular art humorists in the country, Gene Zesch, for a major showing of his work during the summer of 2020,” Beauchamp said.
“Robert Pummill: Texas Landscapes and Legacy” will run Aug. 7 through Sept. 19, and is scheduled to feature more than 60 of the well-known artist’s masterpieces, including his iconic Texas landscapes and Western historical works.
The Museum of Western Art is gearing up for a big year in 2020, boasting “one of the finest exhibition schedules in the country,” according to Darrell Beauchamp.
Beauchamp, who serves as the museum’s executive director, said this year’s lineup of exhibits “represents the best in American Western art.”
Beginning this month, the museum will host “The West in Winter: An Exhibition of Art from the Collection of Betsy and George Matthews.” The collection includes works from more than 30 artists, including Robert Pummill, Jim Carson, Michael Coleman, Roy Andersen and John Moyers, and will consist entirely of winter scenes from the early days of the American West.
The exhibition opens Friday with a reception at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free event; RSVPs are required.
The show will continue through March 28.
The second show of the year will be “Men to Match My Mountains: Works from the L.D. “Brink” Brinkman Foundation,” which opens to the public April 3.
The exhibition marks the first time in several years that the works, collected by Kerrville businessman and entrepreneur L.D. ‘Brink’ Brinkman, will have been seen by the public.
Included in the collection are works by E.I. Couse, Henry Farney, G. Harvey, Edourd Cortez and other masters of the American Western art movement.
“Everyone is very excited that the museum will be hosting an exhibition of Robert Pummill, one of the nation’s top artists, in the early fall,” Beauchamp said. “Very few artists in the country command the kind of respect that Bob does, and we are honored to exhibit works done throughout his 60-year career.
Rounding out the museum’s exhibition schedule will be the 37th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale, the yearly fundraising event for the museum. The Roundup, known locally as “The Party,” will kick off the weekend of Sept. 24-26 with a variety of events.
For additional information on any of the exhibits, contact the museum at 830-896-2553 or visit www.museumofwesternart.com.
