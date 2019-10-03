The Symphony of the Hills still has seats at all levels available for its season-opening concert, Swan Songs, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.
The concert will feature some of the greatest and most popular music for symphony orchestra, according to Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor and artistic director. Even casual classical music fans will recognize Wagner’s Lohengrin, St. Saëns’ The Swan, and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.
This concert features nationally-known cellist Ryan Murphy from the San Antonio Symphony. He is a recognized artist in the Sphinx Competition, a national competition that highlights musicians of color.
Murphy will perform solos in “The Swan” from “Carnival of the Animals,” by Camille St. Saens, and in Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1.”
Attendees are invited to an opening-night wine reception in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Tickets range from $25 to $55.
The evening’s musical program includes:
• Prelude to Act III of Lohengrin, Wilhelm Richard Wagner
• Concerto No. 1 for Cello in C Major, Joseph Haydn
• The Swan from Carnival of the Animals, Camille St. Saens
• Overture for the End of a Century, Libby Larsen
• Suite from Swan Lake, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
This concert is sponsored by Community 1st Bank and Boynton Financial LLC.
