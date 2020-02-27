The final two performances of “Almost, Maine” will be this weekend at the Point Theatre in Ingram. The romantic comedy will be on the indoor stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for seniors 65 and older. Tickets may be purchased online at HCAF.com or by calling the box office at 830-367-5121.
The newly opened Stonehenge Cafe, also located at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, will be open for dinner before the show. Reservations can be made at 830-367-5145.
