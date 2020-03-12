The comedy “No Body Like Jimmy” will open Friday, March 13, at The Point Theatre.
This high-energy show takes place in the home of Ralph and Eloise Vanlandingham. Ralph’s college roommate, a landscape architect named Harold, shows up with an unexpected guest, Jimmy, on the night of a major fundraiser for Eloise’s Congressional campaign. Desperate to make the evening a success, Ralph and Harold do everything they can to make sure that no one finds out about Jimmy’s little “problem.”
Filled with quirky characters and hilarious physical comedy, this show is guaranteed to keep you laughing.
“Bringing this show together has been such a great joy, and we can not wait for audiences to see it,” said Jeffery Hensel, director. “It’s funnier and funnier every time.”
“No Body Like Jimmy” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-28, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. March 22 and 29.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 830-367-5121 or online at HCAF.com.
The Point Theatre is at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, just off of Texas 39 in Ingram.
The newly opened Stonehenge Cafe, also at the HCAF, will be open for dinner on show nights. The cafe recently obtained its TABC certification and now offers beer and wine. Call 830-367-5145 for cafe reservations.
