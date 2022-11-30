Holiday shoppers can look forward to a great day of shopping when the Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet return Saturday, Dec. 3, to the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“We’ll have lots of holiday décor items, including handmade Christmas wreaths, ornaments, decorations and handcrafts,” said LuAnn Anderson, show producer. “Browse through dozens of vendor booths for woodwork, leather goods, Christian art work, sculpture, antler art, pens, purse and ceramic items and custom jewelry fashioned from copper, silver and semi-precious stones. On our Swap Meet side, stalls will be stocked high with antiques, collectibles, rusty barn items, old tools, sports cards, vintage vinyl records, books, coins, stamps and much more.”
