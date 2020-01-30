FREDERICKSBURG — Tickets will go on sale Monday for the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s winter musical, “Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein.”
The musical comedy opens Friday, Feb. 14, and will have nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Mel Brooks jolted his classic movie comedy “Young Frankenstein” back to life with a load of high-wattage hilarious songs, turning it into a monster Broadway hit. Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania and sets out to bring honor to his family name by shocking his grandfather’s legacy back to existence. Together with the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, a curvaceous lab assistant, Inga, and the frightfully eccentric housekeeper Frau Blucher, he just might succeed.
The electrifying musical features songs such as “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “The Transylvania Mania” and “He Vas My Boyfriend.”
Cast in the production are Justin Elliott as Frederick Frankenstein, Heidi Melton as Elizabeth, Esteban Garza as Igor, Rhonda Behrends as Frau Blucher, Seth Smith as The Hermit, Barry Sikes as The Monster, Faith Kasukonis as Inga, Daniel Melton as Inspector Kemp, Lucinda Harvey as Ziggy and Prari Blair as Victor von Frankenstein.
Playing multiple roles in the ensemble are Addison Powers, Helena McFarland, Sheri Robinson, Holly Robinson, Prari Blair, Christy Brown, Trey Carlson and Ben Houck.
“Young Frankenstein” will be directed by FTC Executive Director Steve Reily.
Performances will be Feb. 14 through March 1, with shows at 7:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. each Sunday.
Admission is $29 for adults, $12 for children 17 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.