Chorale invites singers to reception

Members of the Hill Country Chorale gather for a recent performance. The group invites anyone interested in auditioning for the chorale to a reception on Monday, Sept. 6.

Area men and women with choral experience who are interested in joining the Hill Country Chorale, Kerrville’s community chorus, are invited to a free reception at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Ryan Hall, First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville.

Auditions are not required to join the chorale; however, a commitment to attendance at weekly rehearsals is expected. The only cost to join is a $30 music fee payable upon issuance of music at the reception or first rehearsal.

