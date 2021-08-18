Chorale invites singers to reception

Area men and women with choral experience who are interested in joining the Hill Country Chorale, Kerrville’s community chorus, are invited to a free reception at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Ryan Hall, First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville.
Auditions are not required to join the chorale; however, a commitment to attendance at weekly rehearsals is expected. The only cost to join is a $30 music fee payable upon issuance of music at the reception or first rehearsal.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.