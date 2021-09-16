Texas Arts & Crafts Fair returns with 2 days of art, music, more

Local artist Jenny Gillespie will be among the more than 120 artists and craftsmen displaying their works at the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair. The two-day event is set for Sept. 25 and 26 on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
More than 120 artists, exhibitors, musicians, food vendors and demonstrators will sprawl across 13 acres next weekend when the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair returns to Kerr County. The event will be Sept. 25-26 on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
Local artists include Kathie Alonso, Davie Comins, Ginger Cullins, Jenny Gillespie, Barbie Holton and Julie Robinson. Also exhibiting will be Rienna Novy of Ingram and Thomas Miller of Harper.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
