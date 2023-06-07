Comedy veterans Eddie Brill, Jay Lafarr, Garrett Perkins, Dave May and B Smitty will be at the Arcadia Live on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, for special performances to be filmed for a television project.
“You’ve seen these comedians on ‘The Late Show,’ ‘The Tonight Show,’ the USO, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime and more,” a spokesperson for the event said in a press release. “This show is for mature audiences only.”
