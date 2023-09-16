The 2023 “Here’s to Our Heroes” Hill Country Gala took place Friday night at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The annual event raises funds to benefit nonprofit veteran causes throughout the Hill Country.

Last year’s event raised enough funds that $8,000 checks were presented to three local nonprofits: Together with Hill Country Veterans, VA Dogs of Texas and the Hill Country Veterans Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.