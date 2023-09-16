Van Wells and Ali Elro peruse the items on the silent auction table at Friday night’s “Heroes to Our Heroes” Hill Country Gala at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. All funds raised at the event will benefit local nonprofit groups that help area veterans.
Enjoying a cold beverage before dinner Friday evening are, from left, Mark Rutherford, Wendy Rutherford, Darrell Beauchamp, Toby Appleton, Tim Foster and Ryan Pendergraft.
Tina and Joseph Otero welcome guests Jim and Karen Villcheck to Friday night’s Hill Country Gala at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Michael Angelin speaks to the crowd as Friday’s gala gets underway.
Cadets with the Kerrville Civil Air Patrol stand at attention during Friday’s gala. From left are Andrew Crusan, Marquel McNeill, Esther Treibes and Owen Sorbe.
Peggy and Randy Simank arrive at Friday night’s Hill Country Gala.
Joe Cawthon and McKenna Hall attend Friday night’s Hill Country Gala to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations that benefit Hill Country veterans
The 2023 “Here’s to Our Heroes” Hill Country Gala took place Friday night at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The annual event raises funds to benefit nonprofit veteran causes throughout the Hill Country.
Last year’s event raised enough funds that $8,000 checks were presented to three local nonprofits: Together with Hill Country Veterans, VA Dogs of Texas and the Hill Country Veterans Center.
