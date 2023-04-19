Works by many well-known Western artists will be on display during the museum’s anniversary celebration on Saturday and Sunday, including “Discovery of a Lost Friend,” by celebrated artist Howard Terpning.
"The Autumn Serenade,” by Ron Riddick, is included in this weekend’s display celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Museum of Western Art.
Courtesy
The Museum of Western Art is gearing up for its 40th anniversary, and Darrell Beauchamp, executive director, hopes the public will turn out for two days of family-friendly events on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.
It was 40 years ago — on April 23, 1983 — that the facility opened to national acclaim as The Cowboy Artists of America Museum. In 2003, following a change in structure, it was rebranded as The Museum of Western Art.
