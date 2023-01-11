3 weekends of medieval merrymaking on the way

Eight stages will feature a variety of entertainers — including belly dancers — at this year’s Kerrville Renaissance Fest, beginning Jan 21. 

 Courtesy

Returning for its seventh season, the Kerrville Renaissance Festival has added a third weekend of medieval-themed entertainment, cosplay, handcrafted items, games and food and drink.

The 2023 event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 21-22, Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5, at the River Star Arts and Event Park on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 in Kerrville.

