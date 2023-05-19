Jeff Harris has been confirmed as the winner for Place 2 on the Kerrville City Council after the recount results were released Friday.
There was a slight change in the total number of votes for each candidate, with the final official count coming in at 1,812 votes for Harris and 1,809 for Barbara Dewell Ferguson, a three-vote difference.
“I am humbled and honored to be elected to the position of city councilman,” Harris said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the city of Kerrville on the council as I have on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the city I love. I will accept the win.”
The original count was 1,815 for Harris and 1,807 for Ferguson, a difference of eight votes. There was a difference of one vote between the popular election total and the recount total. As it was a hand recount, there is a margin for error, but no comment regarding the unaccounted-for ballot was available from election officials at press time Friday.
Ferguson had filed a request for a recount of the votes on May 12, delaying the swearing in of the Place 2 seat winner until the next council meeting, which is Tuesday, May 23.
“The city completed the recount with a result of Harris 1,812, a loss of three votes, and I had 1,809 votes, an increase of two, and two ballots unaccounted for. A big thank you to all those who supported my run for City Council and to everyone who assisted in the recount today,” Ferguson said.
The recount was conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kerr County Juvenile Probation office, 3499 Legion Drive, and was done by hand by a team of 19 volunteers of the recount committee, including its chair and Kerr County election officials.
