Harris comes out on top in Place 2 city council election after recount

Jeff Harris has been confirmed as the winner for Place 2 on the Kerrville City Council after the recount results were released Friday. 

 

There was a slight change in the total number of votes for each candidate, with the final official count coming in at 1,812 votes for Harris and 1,809 for Barbara Dewell Ferguson, a three-vote difference. 

