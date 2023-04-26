The League of Women Voters - Hill Country Texas, a nonpartisan civic organization, has produced a free Kerr County Voter Guide for the May 6 elections, available at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St.
The League does not oppose or support candidates for office.
Another option to be an informed voter is to explore https://www.vote411.org. This website is an online database for voters to read about the elections and candidates who answered three questions in their own words. The website is sponsored by The League of Women Voters - Hill Country Texas. A voter enters the address on their voter registration card to access a list of elections on their ballot.
The May 2023 election in Kerr County has the following elections presented in the League Voter Guide: Hunt Independent School District school bond, Ingram ISD school board with three positions for three-year terms, Kerrville ISD school board District 2, Kerrville City Council Place 1 and Kerrville City Council Place 2.
To check voter eligibility to vote in an election, refer to the right-hand side of the blue voter registration card.
Early voting began Monday, April 24, and ends Tuesday, May 2, with Election Day on Saturday, May 6.
Voter who want to verify the details of their voter registration can use the state of Texas website, www.votetexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.