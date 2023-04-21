Kerrville city council, school board seats at stake in election May 6

Municipal elections are scheduled for May 6, with early voting beginning Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2. Two Kerrville City Council seats and one school board seat are up for grabs in the election.

 Courtesy

Municipal elections are coming up on May 6, with two Kerrville city council seats available and one seat on the board of trustees for the Kerrville Independent School District.

The six candidates provide their viewpoints on a variety of issues facing the city and school district, before early voting begins Monday, April 24.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.