Municipal elections are coming up on May 6, with two Kerrville city council seats available and one seat on the board of trustees for the Kerrville Independent School District.
The six candidates provide their viewpoints on a variety of issues facing the city and school district, before early voting begins Monday, April 24.
For Place 1 on the city council, the incumbent, Roman Garcia, will face off against Layng Guerriero.
Place 2 is open, since Councilwoman Kim Clarkson chose not to run for reelection. That race has two newcomers to the council, Jeff Harris and Barbara Dewell Ferguson.
In the school board race, District 2 incumbent Jack Stevens Jr. faces Brandon Aery.
While city council members are chosen at large from across the city, school board members are elected in districts, and only those living in those districts may vote for either of those candidates.
For voting and polling place information, see page 1A or go online to www.dailytimes.com/election.
The Kerrville Daily Times requested each of the six candidates answer the same predetermined questions and provide background information for publication in their own words.
PLACE 1 KERRVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Roman Garcia
What are your qualifications for this office?
“Being involved in various community and government organizations and the experience I have acquired at my age enhances my qualifications to serve on Council. I have had the honor of serving the people of Kerrville on the City Council since May 2021.
“I have experience in facilitating the needs of community members, working through the budget process and developing ordinances alongside city staff. I have studied state statutes, zoning and property regulations, contracts and financial records.
“In addition, I participate in a number of volunteer organizations, local civic groups and national political organizations. I have also been recognized on a national level for my extensive community involvement and for successfully achieving elected office at a young age.
“My years of experience and active involvement in Kerrville and our government exhibits my commitment to improving our community.”
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
“I believe we all want Kerrville to be a wonderful and successful community for many to continue to call home. We might have different ways of accomplishing that goal. Nevertheless, we must acknowledge and be willing to accept that we each bring different perspectives and ideas on issues.
“We should use our tight-knit community towards our benefit to come together as friends, family, and community members to solve the problems facing our city.
Additionally, our elected officials should be willing to have an open dialogue in view of the public and communicate various ideas.
“I recognize my responsibility to represent all of the citizens of Kerrville, and I am always willing to speak and listen to any community member and group of people. While respecting our city's history, heritage, and culture, I also bring a fresh perspective and an eye to the future.
My focus has always been to do what I can to make a positive impact on the future of Kerrville for generations to come. I am a fourth-generation Kerrvillian, and I strive to ensure that we continue to do what is best for our city so many more are proud to call Kerrville home, just like I am.
“I will continue working to prioritize and address the needs of the citizens who currently live in our wonderful city. I am running for re-election and would be honored to have your vote, because the citizens deserve a Councilman who is honest, transparent and listens to their thoughts and suggestions. I will ask the tough questions, exhibit respect and professionalism towards everyone in the community and always work hard to put the citizens of Kerrville first.
“I believe my actions demonstrate that I have the qualities, dedication and proven experience to continue leading our city alongside the other members of Council to address the issues facing our community.”
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
“The citizens have conveyed that the issues the City Council should address are burdensome government regulations, the city’s vital infrastructure and our community growth.
“First, the Council has adopted various ordinances that place a burden on property owners and add workload for our city staff. These include requiring a building permit to build or repair a fence on your private property if it exceeds 30 inches in height. Additionally, with the recent passage of the Outdoor Lighting Ordinance, the city can now regulate light fixtures outside and inside your home or business.
“The Council should reduce non-essential and burdensome private property regulations and work towards adopting minimum standards with a focus on protecting the health and safety of our community members.
“Second, the condition of our city infrastructure, including streets, water and sewer, continues to deteriorate. The city’s infrastructure is vital in providing the basic and essential services to our citizens and supporting our community growth.
“Currently, the Council is in the process of incurring approximately $12 million in debt for water and sewer utility projects due to infrastructure and equipment that is partially or completely inoperable and close to life expectancy. We see similar conditions with our streets throughout the community.
“Rather than being reactive to situations where they become an emergency, the Council should focus on taking a proactive approach by working with city staff to understand the condition levels of our existing infrastructure and developing a plan to properly allocate resources to ensure we operate at the highest levels of safety and service for our citizens.
“In 2019, Fugro USA Land Inc. evaluated the pavement condition and management for roads maintained by the city and analyzed a 10-year budget plan that was provided by the city. In its report, Fugro stated, ‘It is evident from the graph that on average, the (street) network will deteriorate using City’s planned budget. … Many of the roads cannot be rehabilitated properly and will continue to deteriorate. … This causes an increase in the amount of failed pavement at the end of the 10 years.’
“Therefore, using the city’s proposed budget, the condition of our streets would continue to deteriorate rather than improve. In order to maintain the street conditions as they were in 2019, Fugro estimated the City Council would need to budget $4.25 million per year. Over the past three years, the city has budgeted an average of approximately $2 million per year, about half the amount needed to keep the roads in the same condition as they were in 2019.
“Our community deserves better. In working through the budget process, I will support additional funding for our streets and work to ensure that incurred expenses benefit our community and enhance our vital infrastructure, including streets, water and sewer.
What is your personal background?
I am a fourth-generation Kervillian with a love for my home and a desire for public service. I was born in Austin, Texas, but I have lived in Kerrville since 2004. I am the oldest of five children.
“My mother is a former public school educator and administrator and currently homeschools my two youngest siblings. My father is an entrepreneur and local business owner of KerrPC, which I work for as an IT consultant.
“My previous education primarily consisted of being home schooled, which afforded me many opportunities that led me to where I am today at a young age. I am currently working on completing college courses to earn a bachelor's in political science and law and subsequently plan to attend law school.
“I have been an active participant in our Texas Legislature and Kerrville’s municipal government since 2016. Before my election to the City Council, I was appointed by the Council to serve on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council for three consecutive terms.
“In addition, the City Council appointed me to serve on a subcommittee for the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan. As a member, I worked with citizens from various demographics to assist in the development of a long-term plan for our city.
“In addition to my involvement in government, I have volunteered and worked extensively throughout the community through local youth and sports organizations, food pantries and charitable organizations. Some include Habitat for Humanity, Hill Country Youth Soccer Association, Kerrville Little League, Kerrville VA Center, Playhouse 2000 Theater, Salvation Army and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
“I am also heavily involved in the children’s ministry at my church, Impact Christian Fellowship, serving as the audio/visual leader, a kids’ camp counselor and a vacation Bible school leader.
Layng Guerriero
What are your qualifications for this office?
“I have 35 years of corporate executive and entrepreneurial experience. I have served on several corporate boards, including a national life insurance company. I am fiscally conservative.
“Karen (Guerriero, wife) and I are actively involved in our community, helping others.
“I have also served the City of Kerrville as a Public Safety Facility Bond Committee member and Chairman of the Short Term Rental Committee. I also oversee the Fallen Heroes Memorial for the new Public Safety Complex.”
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
“I will bring civility and teamwork into our city government and public discourse. Kerrville families face real problems and deserve a city council that will work together to address their issues professionally and effectively — potholes not politics.”
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
“I am a strong proponent of safety and security. Prosperity starts with a safe and stable business environment. We need a comprehensive plan for more security in public spaces, including safety cameras and 911 phones along the River Trail.
“We need a two-year plan to address providing workforce housing and attracting more businesses with higher paying base wages.
“Lastly, we need the Kerrville Police (Department) and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office to communicate with each other about animal abuse incidents. Eighty percent of animal abuse incidents are precursors to elder abuse, spousal abuse and mass shootings. We can't become the next Uvalde.”
What is your personal background?
“I have been married to Karen Guerriero for 25 years. I coached baseball, softball and soccer teams. All three children attended Tivy High School.
“My oldest son graduated from (Texas Christian University) and is a financial analyst in Austin. My middle daughter is graduating from the Savannah College of Art and Design this June. She will pursue an (Master of Fine Arts) in Luxury Brand Management from SCAD this fall. My youngest daughter is graduating from Tivy High School this May and will attend the University of Texas in San Antonio.
“We have two dogs, two or three cats, depending on the day, and a foster pet, on occasion.”
PLACE 2 KERRVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Jeff Harris
What are your qualifications for this office?
“Professionally: With a background in finance, business, business management and banking, I am accustomed to looking at financial reports and budgets and managing multimillion-dollar budgets.
“As a U.S. Marine veteran, I know the value of leadership, integrity and teamwork.
“Personally: Being a vital member in our community, immediate past president of The Rotary Club of Kerrville, president of the Hill Country Crisis Council for the previous two years, a board member with The Hill Country Gala, Together with Hill Country Veterans, and the county judge’s appointee to the Veterans Advisory Council, I am well versed in our community.”
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
“I have been a resident of Kerrville for the past 17 years. I am deeply embedded in our community, serving on numerous nonprofit boards, a couple of them as president. I have the business sense, level-headedness and ability to work together as a team and make rational decisions that make good business sense.
“As a local community banker, I know how to read a budget, find ways to thin the budget out and take a conservative route to save money. Looking at numbers all day, I also know how to read an income statement, balance sheet and a profit and loss statement, all of which go with running a business; City Council is just that, a business.
“I am a local business leader with the business background to make conservative, rash decisions for our citizens of Kerrville.”
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
“I hope to bring critical thinking and management to the city council when elected. Kerrville has numerous projects overseen by the wonderful staff the City of Kerrville is fortunate to have; I would like to see those continue to be completed.
“Streets are one of them; we need to finish what Mayor(Bill) Blackburn started and complete our resurfacing of the streets of Kerrville.
“I would like to see one of our other great attractions continue moving forward — the River Trail. When meeting new clients or speaking to visitors that come to our wonderful city, they always complement the River Trail.
“However, what I want to see happen the most is synchronizing our traffic signals with TxDOT. City engineers are working on this now, and it would dramatically improve travel through our city. “If I can accomplish one little thing that makes Kerrville better, I would consider that a win.”
What is your personal background?
I am the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Kerrville, obtaining that title only 3 1/2 years after joining the rotary club in 2017. I currently sit on the board of directors for Rotary and am the chairperson for the Veterans Breakfast, Military Affairs and Rotary 1st Responders Golf Tournament; also co-chairing the First Responders Grant Training and First Responders Appreciation Lunch and Awards Ceremony.
“I am also involved with other various boards and councils such as county judge’s appointee to the Veterans Service Advisory Council, County judge’s appointee to the County First Responder Radio System Selection Council, where I served as chairperson; president (of the) Hill Country Crisis Council and Kids Advocacy Place, (which is) responsible for five counties; Together With Hill Country Veterans, where I sit as a director; director (of the) Hill Country Gala; chairman of the Kerr County Veterans Day Parade; annual emcee for the Kerr County Memorial Day; commissioner (on the) City of Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission; (and) past president of the Ingram Police Benevolent Foundation.”
Barbara Dewell Ferguson
What are your qualifications for this office?
“Successful business experience with 15 years as a partner in real estate homesite development, officer and operations manager for water and wastewater company serving over 300 homes, licensed wastewater operator.
“Experience in land planning, infrastructure development (and) financial management.
“I am a college graduate.”
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
“My experience, my conviction to represent all citizens without bowing to pressure from special interests. I have a proven track record of speaking up for Kerrville on the important issues of water, development, fiscal responsibility and protecting our children.
“For several years I have addressed City Council on water supply and quality issues. Our water has violated TTHM — a known carcinogen — standards for many years.
“My opponent has been silent regarding the obscene books in the children’s areas of our public library. I have not.
“I have also spoken about large, high density developments that are not in the best interest of our community.
“I am a practical leader who believes we need to tend to the essentials like water, infrastructure and lowering taxes before spending tax dollars on the ‘nice to haves.’ It is time for the city to tighten its belt and stop growing our over $100 million-dollar debt.”
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
“I hope to change our library policies that are currently written by the American Library Association and bring them in line with our community standards. All parents should have the right to determine what sexually explicit material their child is exposed to in our library.
“I hope to bring greater transparency to the workings of our City Council, the staff and the boards and committees that serve our community.
“I would like to see a more aggressive plan to increase our water supply and a more measured approach to our growth. Development cannot be allowed to outstrip our infrastructure that must serve it.”
What is your personal background?
I have been a resident of Kerrville since 2005. My husband is a retired Border Patrol agent of 32 years and we share four children and four grandchildren. I enjoy time with family, mowing the lawn, splitting wood and hiking on the Kinney County ranch that has been in my husband’s family since 1874.
KERRVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES, DISTRICT 7
Brandon Aery
What are your qualifications for this office?
“Prior to moving back to Kerrville four-and-a-half years ago, I was a vice president in the commercial construction industry and managed multiple multimillion-dollar developments, which included numerous public school and university projects. I have over a decade of experience in financial and contract management, budgeting, personnel management and development and team leadership.
“I am a business owner, former member of the Parent Teacher Organization, former president of Rotaract, former member of the Young Professionals Program through the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce, and have attended leadership programs through Tomball ISD and (Associated General Contractors of America).
“I am a father of twins at Peterson Middle School, so I hear about students’ schooling and cultural issues daily. As a concerned parent, I have spoken many times to the KISD board and was invited to our state capitol to speak to the Texas House Education Committee and the Legislator’s chiefs of staff on parental empowerment in schools.”
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
“I have been very involved with the education system, and due to my advocacy, I have been endorsed by many parental rights organizations, the Kerr County Republican Party and retired Lt. Col. Allen West.
“This is not a hobby or something to fill my time. I am running because I am a father of twin sixth-graders at Peterson Middle School, so I hear every day about their dealings with learning roadblocks and operational issues within the schools. The issues are drastically different than those of 10 years ago, so I think a young father today who has ‘skin in the game’ would be much more motivated and better equipped to deal with school matters than one who has no children in school.
“I always do my research, come prepared and speak based on facts rather than emotions and will continue to advocate for what is best for all KISD students.”
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
“The issues that I would like to address and correct are the safety and security weak points in the district; the obscene materials that have been allowed into the libraries and classrooms; the lack of enforcement, as it relates to open cell phone usage by students during the instructional hours; the behavioral and bullying issues; the low college/career/military readiness graduate percentage; the higher-than-state average student per teacher ratio; the transparency issues between parents and the district; the lack of parental involvement; the low teacher salaries; the low teacher morale; the low teacher retention; and the pressures of teaching to the test versus allowing teachers to focus on actual teaching.
“I plan to expand the trades program and partner with outside community business leaders, provide additional in-school and/or after-school tutoring for struggling students and keep political agendas or identity politics from entering into the classrooms.”
What is your personal background?
“I was born and raised in the Texas Hill Country, the son of a home builder and a mother who worked for the University of Texas. I was taught the importance of hard work, faith, honesty and education.
“After high school, I was blessed with the opportunity to graduate from Angelo State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, where I met my wife, Clarissa, a Tivy graduate.
“Immediately after college, I worked for Huser Construction Co., which is based out of Kerrville, until we moved to the city for new opportunities in the industry.
“My father-in-law — Tivy class of ’78 — is a prominent architect in Kerrville and has been very involved in the community through church and his musical groups.
“We understand what Kerrville represents as a faith-based community and would like to ensure that the schools align with the values of this wonderful town.”
Jack Stevens Jr.
What are your qualifications for this office?
“Fifth-generation Kerrville native, I love the Hill Country and share strong community values.
“A Naval Academy graduate, 20-year officer and pilot with a strong background in leadership and decision making.
“Eighteen years on (Kerrville Independent School District) school board, three as president and nine as vice president.
“I participated in introducing many new programs such as AFJROTC, orchestra and a new (Hal Peterson Middle School), as well as hiring two superintendents and working to keep KISD among the state’s top districts.
“I love kids, having raised two through Kerrville schools, and know the joy of seeing them succeed in academics, sports, the arts and in growing up.
“I have deep respect for teachers; my wife served for over 20 years in KISD. I know just how hard they work and appreciate the myriad of challenges they face.
“I understand the importance of parents and family and keeping them informed and involved in the educational process”
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
“The in-depth experience and knowledge of the complexities of district operations that I have gained over the years are essential in the board roles of policy maker, goal setter and evaluator.
“I helped lead this board through our last superintendent search and selection, through the bond election process for the new middle school and through our new goal setting and vision statement development.
“I am a graduate of the Naval Safety School and served as the safety officer of Patuxent River Naval Air Station for three years. I currently serve on the KISD Safety committee, reviewing and planning ways to enhance campus safety around the district as well as ensuring maximum use of our bond money and other grants for school safety and security.
“As a proud veteran, I bring to the board integrity, honesty, respect and character learned over a Navy career.”
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
“I hope to bring stability to the board and continued growth to the district. I want to continue to enhance safety and security across the district.
“I plan to help the district find new measures to remedy the teacher shortage problems. This serious issue affects learning and goal achievement in many ways, including class size, course availability and teacher compensation, all of which affect the quality of education.
“I want to accelerate our growth and recovery from the setbacks of the worldwide pandemic and ensure leadership, policies and funding are in place to accomplish that.
“Most of all I want to serve the taxpayers, the families and the community as your representative to our wonderful school system and share with you the enjoyment of the successes of all of our kids.”
What is your personal background?
“The information I would most like to share is about my heritage and my values.
“My heritage in this highly successful school district and the great community goes back to my parents and grandparents, who graduated from Tivy, and continues beyond my kids, who graduated, to my and my wife’s years of devoted service to the district.
“This is a deeply engrained and extremely proud heritage.
“My community values are reflected in the numerous local endorsements I have been offered, including several from former mayors — Joe Herring, Stephen Fine, David Wampler, and Dr. Bill Blackburn; our former superintendent Dr. Mark Foust; the president of Schreiner University, Dr. Charlie McCormick; and the former president and CEO of Peterson Regional Medical Center, Pat Murray. These are the folks that I look up to and they, among many others, have given me their strong and unhesitating endorsements.”
