 Roman Garcia broke a ten year record when he was reelected to Place 1 on the Kerrville city council last week. 

“This was a success because of you (voters). I get to sit up here because of each and every one of you. Since 2013, no person has ever held the position of Place 1 for more than one term,” Garcia said.

