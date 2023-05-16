Roman Garcia, left, is sworn in as Place 1 city council member, accompanied by his mother, Sandra, and father, Mario. Kesha Franchina, deputy city secretary, swore Garcia into office at the Arcadia Live theater, Tuesday.
Roman Garcia, left, is sworn in as Place 1 city council member, accompanied by his mother, Sandra, and father, Mario. Kesha Franchina, deputy city secretary, swore Garcia into office at the Arcadia Live theater, Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
Mayor Judy Eychner, left, presents outgoing city council member Kim Clarkson with gifts from members of the council.
Roman Garcia broke a ten year record when he was reelected to Place 1 on the Kerrville city council last week.
“This was a success because of you (voters). I get to sit up here because of each and every one of you. Since 2013, no person has ever held the position of Place 1 for more than one term,” Garcia said.
The first order of business of the evening for the city council was to certify the election. Shelley McElhannon, city secretary, read the resolution declaring the unofficial results were the same as the official results of the election, with votes for Garcia totaling 1,926, for Layng Guerriero 1,711, for Jeff Harris 1,815 and for Barbara Dewell Ferguson 1,807.
Ferguson filed a request Friday for a recount in the Place 2 election, which will be conducted Friday, May 19.
Whichever candidate is declared the winner of Place 2 will be sworn into office at the beginning of the city council meeting Tuesday, May 23.
Mayor Judy Eychner paid tribute to departing councilwoman Kim Clarkson with a short speech, saying how much she was appreciated for her contributions as a member of the council.
“We are so appreciative and grateful for all that you have done, and all that you have given to the council and the city that you grew up in,” Eychner said.
Clarkson is a native Kervillian, having graduated from Tivy High School, then returning after college to teach at Talley Elementary, where she attended school.
Former Mayor Bill Blackburn was called on to speak for Clarkson as well, since he was mayor for most of her four years on the council.
“I want to compliment you for your patience in council meetings,” Blackburn said. “I saw it over and over. There were times when you were impatient, but there were times when impatience was appropriate. I think also, Kim, you have served well, you have worked hard and, with the team, accomplished much. Kerrville is a better place for your service.”
Blackburn said Clarkson had served as his campaign finance manager when he ran for office in 2018.
“She saw how much fun we had running a campaign and decided to run herself the next year,” Blackburn said.
Clarkson talked about how she loved working with the council and city staffers. She reflected on her life in Kerrville and her experience as a council member.
“I have had so many blessings living here, that, four years ago, I felt it was time for me to give back to this place I call home, and you honored me by trusting me, electing me to represent you as a member of city council,” Clarkson said. “And Roman, it’s not a secret to anyone here, I’m sure, that we have sparred during meetings, but I can say that I’ve enjoyed telling you some of my corny jokes that you have laughed at. We have actually had some good conversations about real issues, and I appreciate that.”
Garcia was sworn into office by Kesha Franchina, the deputy city secretary, and was accompanied by his mother and father on stage. A formal statement by Eychner declaring that Garcia did indeed win reelection in the May 6 election and is an official member of the Kerrville city council followed his swearing in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.