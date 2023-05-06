In a race for the two open seats on the Kerrville City Council, it came down to three votes after early voting was released around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for Place 1 between incumbent Roman Garcia and Layng Guerriero.
With an early and mail-in vote count of 1,428 for Garcia and 1,425 for Guerriero, supporters at the Guerriero watch party were a little concerned.
“It is going to be very close,” said Guerriero. “We only have three votes right now.”
Final results came down shortly after 8 p.m., confirming the lead that Garcia held, with an additional 784 votes cast for the two candidates. The results yielded 498 additional votes for Garcia and 286 for Guerriero, resulting in 3,637 total votes cast, a nearly 22% voter turnout.
Garcia kept his seat as Place 1 on the city council with a total vote count of 1,926 versus Guerriero’s 1,711 votes.
“I have already called Mr. Garcia to congratulate him on his win,” Guerriero said after the results were released. “He has been very gracious in his campaigning, and I appreciate that. There is still so much to do to improve this city that I will have lots to do, even if it is as a private citizen for now. Thanks to all my supporters.”
The Kerrville Daily Times reached out to Garcia for comment but had not received a response by deadline Saturday.
In the Place 2 election between Jeff Harris and Barbara Dewell Ferguson, the margin was a bit larger, with Harris garnering 1,491 of the early and mail-in votes to Ferguson’s 1,353. By the time Saturday’s votes were counted, Harris got the unofficial win by a total vote of 1,815 for Harris against 1,807 for Ferguson. It was a narrow victory, with only eight votes separating the two candidates. There are 12 provisional votes yet to be determined, with official results due on May 15.
“It’s not over yet,” Harris said. “With only eight votes between us and with those 12 provisional votes to be processed – well, I just don’t know. If the good Lord wants me to win then I will, I guess. Either way I will continue to serve the people of Kerrville, either on the Planning and Zoning Commission or as a new member of the city council. We will know by the special meeting on the 16th of May, I guess.”
Ferguson responded with a comment just before deadline.
“This was a very close election based on the unofficial results of just 8 votes between Mr. Harris and myself,” Ferguson said. “There are 12 provisional and/or mail in ballots still outstanding. In these circumstances a recount is generally par for the course.”
In the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees, District 2 election between incumbent Jack Stevens Jr. and Brandon Aery, it came down to election day with the two men separated by a margin of 375 to 264 after early votes and mail-ins, a difference of 111 votes. Stevens pulled ahead with Saturday’s votes by a difference of 131 votes to 96. When all of the votes were counted, Stevens garnered the most votes, 482 to Aery’s 402.
“I am just excited to continue to be able to work with the board and the new superintendent, who is already doing great things for the district,” Stevens said. “I am grateful for the support of all of the teachers and parents out there who voted for me in this contest.”
The Ingram school district had three open seats on the board. With the highest vote count, Vanessa Carpenter, with 282 votes, took the first seat, Bennett Woodruff took the second seat with a vote of 281, and Allen Samford grabbed the third seat with a vote of 277. Joy Molina came in fourth place with 97 votes.
In Hunt, voters went to the polls to vote for a $1.65 million bond package for repairs and upgrades to district schools, and in early voting, it looked like the bond proposal would be defeated, with a vote of 30-24 against the measure. However, Saturday’s votes reversed the lead with a final vote count of 73 to 68 in favor of the bond’s passage.
All results are provisional until certified by the Kerr County Tax Assessor and Collector’s office, which will come on Monday, May 15.
For more information on the election results go to https://dailytimes.com/election.
